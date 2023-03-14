LAFAYETTE, La. — The 15th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a final-round 3-over 287 to win the Louisiana Classics for a second straight year at Oakbourne Country Club on Tuesday.

The Aggies finished at 14-over 866 to win by 11 shots over Arkansas-Little Rock. Sam Houston State took third at 29 over with LSU fourth at 38 over.

A&M’s Vishnu Sadagopan (71-217) and Jaime Montojo (70-217) each tied for fourth followed by teammates William Paysse (t-ninth, 76-220), Sam Bennett (t-12th, 71-221) and Daniel Rodrigues (t-15th, 75-222). Arkansas-Little Rock’s Anton Albers won the individual by four strokes at 69-212.