RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – Aggie golfer Jennie Park has advanced past stage I of the 2023 LPGA and Epson Tour qualifying school tournament on Thursday along with Aggie Hailee Cooper who completed her eligibility last year.

Park and Cooper finished in the top 95 of more than 300 participants to advance. Stage II will be Oct. 17-20 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida. After that, golfers who advance will play in the Q-Series Nov. 30-Dec. 5. Individuals at the Q-Series will be vying for 2024 LPGA and Epson tour status, depending on their finish.

Cooper finished stage I tied for 33rd at 5-under 283 through four rounds. In the final round, she shot 3-under 69. Park had a 1-under 287 and tied for 55th. She was one of 33 amateurs to make the cut.

Park will be competing with her team in the Carmel Cup at the Pebble Beach Golf Links Sept. 1-3 to open their 2023-24 season.