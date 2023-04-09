AUGUSTA, Ga. – Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett became the first amateur to finish in the top 20 at the Masters since 2005 by tying for 16th place at 2-under 286. The Madisonville native won the Silver Cup as the event’s low amateur.

Bennett opened with back-to-back 4-under 68s, but couldn’t keep up that pace as he shot 4-over 76 for the third round and closed Sunday with a 2-over 74.

Bennett’s emotions showed while walking down 18.

“I haven’t had kids yet, so that walk up 18 was definitely the coolest experience of my life, and the walk up 12,” Bennett said. “I didn't play how I wanted to this weekend, but this experience playing the weekend at Augusta is definitely going to help me be the golfer I want to be. And to be able to play the Sunday pins was just incredible.”

A&M's fifth-year senior also had emotions coming off the 18th green.

“It was just from growing up as a kid watching this tournament to losing my dad to the struggles I’ve faced and still face to be able to walk up that green on 18 on a Sunday, Easter Sunday, and just be appreciative of everything,” Bennett said. “I thought – I mean, if you had told me I was going to be here when I was a kid, I would have thought you were crazy. So to be able to [say that] it's cool. Playing the Masters on Sunday, that’s what every golfer dreams of. I was just happy to be able to do that.”

Bennett had seven straight pars Sunday before a bogey on the par-5 eighth. He bogeyed the par-4 12th, but bounced right back with a birdie on the next hole, a par-5. He bogeyed the last hole. Bennett played 30 holes on Sunday because of Saturday’s round getting cut short by rain.

“I was tired this weekend,” Bennett said. “I think that’s what it was. My body wasn’t moving how it should be. That’s why I had the driver slotted the first two rounds and then my legs kind of gave out. It wasn’t turning and started missing them left. I think I need to get in a little better shape, get in the gym.”

Bennett on the first two days played with defending Masters champ Scottie Scheffler, and fifth-ranked Max Homa. He played with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka in the third round. He showed he can play with the best.

“It was good,” Bennett said. “It showed, just like at the U.S. Am, I competed with the best and now out here on this stage. I’ve seen how the top dogs kind of play and what they’re made of, so I think I can hang in with them.”

Bennett’s 36-hole score of 8-under 136 was the second lowest by an amateur, trailing only Ken Venturi’s 135 in 1956. Bennett came to the Masters having a little piece of history by winning the U.S. Amateur, proud of his name on the same trophy as legendary Bobby Jones.

“I learned a lot about Bobby Jones at the amateur dinner, what he’s done for the game and what he’s done here,” Bennett said. “[And] how much they love amateurs at Augusta. I felt it all week. Yeah, it’s cool to be making history. I’m just proud of what I did and what I was able to accomplish.”

Bennett had been scheduled to play at A&M’s own tournament at The Traditions Club on Monday and Tuesday, but now he won’t. He will still be busy.

“I’m going to need some time when I get back to decompress and really look back and enjoy it,” Bennett said.

GALLERY: Sam Bennett arrives back from the Masters