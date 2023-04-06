Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett looked right at home playing Augusta National Golf Club, shooting a 4-under-par 68 in Thursday’s opening round of the Masters.

“I played steady golf, hit a lot of good shots,” Bennett said. “I had some looks; kept [the ball] underneath the hole.”

Bennett is tied with six others for sixth place, three shots behind tri-leaders Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka.

Bennett birdied the first hole and chipped in for an eagle on the par-5 second hole and settled into becoming the first amateur in 30 years to have a bogey-free round. He also birdied No. 6.

“I couldn’t have dreamed of a better start,” Bennett said. “I got out of the gates good and then I made a good one on 6.”

The smiling, confident Bennett for five hours looked like he was back home in Madisonville playing the Oak Ridge Country Club instead of tackling one of the sport’s most famous venues.

Bennett became the first player in two decades to open the tournament with a birdie and eagle. He made a 15-foot birdie on the 445-yard first hole and he chipped in on the 575-yard second hole.

A&M’s fifth-year senior birdied No. 6 and made the turn at 4-under 32, tying the best score by an amateur at the Masters. He was the eighth to do it and just the third since 1973. His score was the lowest round for an amateur since 2001 and just two off Ken Venturi’s record 66 in 1956.

Bennett said he’d heard of Venturi, but that’s about it.

“I wasn’t thinking of any record,” Bennett said. “I was trying to stack shots and get myself some looks [at birdie] and keep it under the hole, which I did.”

Bennett said being bogey-free was the thing he loved most about the day.

A&M golf coach Brian Kortan is Bennett’s caddy and helped Bennett in his first competitive round at Augusta National.

“He helped me get around this place good,” said Bennett, adding that being smart was a key. “We were dialed in with our numbers and we knew where we wanted to be. I had a lot of stress-free pars, which is what you want around this place.”

The toughest thing for Bennett was waiting for the morning tee time.

“This morning, I was anxious, I was fiddling around,” Bennett said. “I mean, I couldn’t really sit still, I was ready to get off that box.”

That being said, he enjoyed every minute.

“That’s where I wanted to be, to be able to hit those shots with the crowds and the pressure,” Bennett said. “I loved it. And like I’ve said multiple times, I’m experienced and I feel like I’m ready for the stage. I haven’t played my best in college golf [this season], but when the pressure’s on, I tend to play pretty well.”

Bennett said his best shot was an 8-iron on No. 17 from 170 yards to within 20 feet.

“People don’t realize how good of a shot that is,” said Bennett, adding that consistency was the key. “I didn’t hit any, just outstanding ones. But I was just stacking shots all day.”

He did make a nice chip shot on 12 that led to a par.

“That was huge,” Bennett said.

It was the first opening-round bogey free round by an amateur in 58 years, according to Sports Illustrated when Billy Joe Patton shot 70 in 1965.

Former Texas A&M golfer Cameron Champ, who tied for 10th last year, shot 4-over 76.