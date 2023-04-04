MONTGOMERY – Texas A&M sophomore Phichaksn Maichon shot 6-under 138 to lead the 88-player field at the Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational.

Maichon shot 4-under 68 in the first round on the par-72, 6,756-yard Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Club on Monday. He had 11 birdies on the day to be a stroke ahead of seven golfers tied at 139 heading into Tuesday’s final round.

A&M junior Evan Myers shot 143 to be tied for 19th and sophomore Dallas Hankamer shot 147 to be in 40th.

Sam Houston shot 565 to lead the 14-team field by seven shots over North Alabama.