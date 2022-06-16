A&M's Bennett shots 70 in first U.S. Open, trails by 4

Brazos Valley golf fans woke up Thursday and watched Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett more than hold his own at the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Madisonville’s Bennett, who teed off just before 6 a.m., shot an even-par 70 in the opening round to be tied for 26th in the 156-player field. Bennett, playing in his first U.S. Open, tied Travis Vick for the best score among the 15 amateurs in the field. Bennett started his round on the backside, bogeying the par-4, 500-yard 10th hole. He got that stroke back with a birdie on 14, a par-5, 624-yard hole that’s the longest on the course. He got to 1-under with a birdie on the 315-yard, par-4 fifth hole, but gave it right back on the next hole with a bogey on the 196-yards, par-3 sixth.

Bennett is four strokes behind leader Adam Hadwin who can be excused for the opening round of the so-called toughest test in golf to give him a chance to exhale.

Hadwin was home in Canada last week for his own national open, an even bigger deal because the pandemic had canceled the Canadian Open the previous two years and the golf-mad fans brought enormous energy. Plus, he has been immune from the endless chatter and speculation of the Saudi-backed rival league that consumed attention all week.

Small wonder he walked off with a 4-under 66 for this best score in 63 rounds at major championships and a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and four others.

“Nice to get down here and a couple of days’ rest and get going for this week,” Hadwin said. “Not that the golf course gets any easier. But yeah, in certain instances it definitely felt a little more relaxed than last week.”

Any lingering thoughts of the rival league came from McIlroy — not from anything he said but with the golf he played.

This time, his bold statement was a clean card and a few tough pars required at the U.S. Open. McIlroy didn’t make a bogey until his final hole when he missed the green and flung his club, a brief fit of anger that revealed as much desire as frustration.

He had a 67 that left him in the large chasing pack with four players, all of whom had to go through 36-hole qualifying — Callum Tarren of England, David Lingmerth of Sweden, MJ Daffue of South Africa and Joel Dahmen.

At the opposite end was Phil Mickelson, who celebrated his 52nd birthday — on the golf course, anyway — with a four-putt double bogey on his way to a 78.

Hadwin ran off three straight birdies to finish the front nine in 31, and he only dropped one shot on the back nine for his 66. His previous low score in a major was 68 on three occasions, most recently the first round of the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park.

McIlroy has become a leading voice on the PGA Tour over the last few years, particularly with his rebuke of the Saudi-funded series that is disrupting golf. Thursday was a reminder he’s pretty good at his day job, too.

McIlroy made two straight birdies late in his round to become the first player to reach 4 under, only to miss the ninth green and make his only bogey.

At the moment, McIlroy isn’t concerned with his strong stance against LIV Golf.

“It’s been eight years since I won a major,” he said. “And I just want to get my hands on one again.”

Even with a good start, and coming off a victory last week in the Canadian Open, it doesn’t figure to be easy for McIlroy or anyone else. The Country Club might be as accommodating as it gets all week, with moderate wind and cloud cover keeping the sun from making greens crispy and firm.

And the best anyone could do was a 66.

The group at 68 included two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the U.S. Amateur at Brookline in 2013.