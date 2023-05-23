SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texas A&M sophomore Adela Cernousek and the Aggies have made a tradition of memorable victories in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships, now they need to find a way to do the same in the semifinals and finals.

Sixth-ranked A&M defeated 11th-ranked Texas 3-1 in the quarterfinals at the Grayhawk Golf Club on Tuesday morning with an all-around effort. The Aggies couldn’t carry that momentum over into the afternoon semifinal match as second-ranked Wake Forest grabbed a 3-0 victory. The Deacons advance to play Stanford for the championship. The Cardinal advanced with a 3-1 victory over Southern California.

A&M controlled the action against Texas from the outset as Zoe Slaughter dominated her match for a 3&2 victory over Cindy Hsu to earn the first point. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio earned the second point by erasing an early two-hole deficit, taking the lead on No. 11. The senior with a couple nice shots on the par-5 18th, closed out UT freshman Angela Ho 1UP.

Cernousek clinched the match with a 1UP victory over fellow sophomore Bohyun Park. The two were within a point throughout the back nine. A year ago, the Aggies upset sixth-ranked Florida State 3-2 to make the semifinals for the first time in program history, earning the highest finish at nationals in school history. Cernousek knocked off three-time All-American Beatrice Wallin on the 19th hole for the victory. The Aggies lost in the afternoon to Oregon 4-1.

“We were a little better than we were last year, but we were still just not sharp in the afternoon,” A&M coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We had a very big, emotional win this morning. And maybe that showed some effects this afternoon.”

A&M, which won the Southeastern Conference tournament, had to overcome slow starts in the final two days of the four-day stroke play just to make match play for a second straight year.

“We didn’t have our best stuff this week,” Chadwell said. “So I’m proud of them for fighting get us to this point, to be totally honest with you.”

Chadwell, who was hired from the University of Houston, has done wonders in two years with the Aggies. He’ll have to replace three key cogs in Hailey Cooper, Fernández García-Poggio and Jennie Park.

“I was dreading this day coming, because I just really love coaching this group,” Chadwell said. “And I knew I knew there would be a day that I wouldn’t get to coach them anymore. But the ride that they took us on for the last two years is amazing. I mean, to think two years ago, we were 90th in the country and now we’re fighting for national championship two years in a row with an SEC championship is pretty crazy. So they’ve set the bar pretty high. And I think this is now the standard for us. And we return the majority of this group, so I’m excited for that.”

Wake Forest got off to a good start against A&M as Slaughter lost 2&1 and Cooper fell 4&2. Park was leading on 18 but dropped the hole to force a playoff. Concurrently, Cernousek was also tied on 18 in regulation as Fernández García-Poggio needed to win the final hole to extend her match, but she couldn’t.