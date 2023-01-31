A&M women's golf team in lead

The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team was at 22-under par with a four-shot lead on 22nd-ranked Arizona when the second round of the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate was suspended by darkness Monday.

Golfers needed to play between four and eight holes to complete the round. Nine teams in the 15-team even are under par with Cal and BYU at 15-under and tied for third. Long Beach State is at 12-under.

A quartet are tied for the medalist lead at 10-under – Long Beach State’s Jack Cantlay, BYU’s Zac Jones and Arizona’s Chaz Aurillia and Cal McCoy.

A&M’s Jamie Montojo is at 8-under for sixth. Phichaksn Maichon is at 6-under, tied for eighth. Other A&M scores are Sam Bennett, Michael Heidelbaugh and Vishnu Sadagopan both 4-under, tied for 15th; and Daniel Rodrigues even, tied for 35th.

The final third round will be Tuesday after the completion of the second round, which starts at 9 a.m.

“For the first round of the spring it was a really good start,” A&M coach Brian Kortan said. “Having Danny and Jaime shoot 6-under was a strong start. Vish was 4-under. Sammy made a mistake early but he battled back. It was a great round – I’m very proud.”