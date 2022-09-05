A&M women's golf team finishes second to Stanford

“We were within striking distance of the No. 1 team in the country,” A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Where we are at this point, Stanford is our measuring stick for where we want to be and what we want to accomplish. We had a good showing, but we know that we have a lot to work on and improve on. Jennie [Park] had a solid week and the great thing is that she still has so much more room to grow. She is going to have a phenomenal year.”