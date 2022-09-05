A&M women's golf team finishes second to Stanford

The 11th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team opened the fall season with a second-place finish at the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach.
A&M shot 358-364-359=1,081 (1-over). Stanford won at 358-355-355=1,068 (12-under).
Oklahoma State was third at 1,096 followed by Mississippi State 1,104; Arkansas 1,108; Texas Tech 1,113; Oklahoma 1,138; and Vanderbilt 1,139.
A&M’s Jennie Park shot 7-under 209 (66-70-73) for third place. Stanford’s Rose Zhang won at 13-under 203 (68-63-72) and teammate Megha Ganne was second at 8-under 208 (69-69-70).
“We were within striking distance of the No. 1 team in the country,” A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Where we are at this point, Stanford is our measuring stick for where we want to be and what we want to accomplish. We had a good showing, but we know that we have a lot to work on and improve on. Jennie [Park] had a solid week and the great thing is that she still has so much more room to grow. She is going to have a phenomenal year.”
A&M’s other scores were Hailee Cooper even-par 216 (72-75-69, 9th); Lana Calibuso-Kwee 3-over-par 219 (75-70-74, 12th); Adela Cernousek 4-over 220 (72-77-71, tied 13th); Zoe Slaughter 5-over-par 221 (73-75-73); Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio 11-over-par 226 (79-74-73).