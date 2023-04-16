HOOVER, Ala. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team won the Southeastern Conference Championship with a 3-2 victory in match play over fifth-ranked Mississippi State with a gutty 21-hole effort by Zoe Slaughter on Sunday at the 6,331-yard Greystone Golf & Country Club – Legacy Course.

Slaughter sank a 3-foot par putt on the par-3, 183-yard No. 17 hole to beat Mississippi State’s Surapa Janthamunee who had rallied from a three-hole deficit to tie the match, ironically on No. 17, the force the playoff.

Slaughter had a chance to win on the first playoff hole, but missed a 4-foot putt. The golfers halved the second playoff hole. Janthamunee on the third playoff hole hit her tee shot into the front bunker. Slaughter hit her shot on the green, 30 feet from the pin. Janthamunee hit an outstanding bunker shot. Slaughter hit a great lag putt, putting pressure on the MSU freshman who just missed the 10-foot saving par. Slaughter calmly sank the match-winning par putt.

“I was shaking the whole time to be honest,” Slaughter told the SEC Network moments after celebrating with teammates. “I was just going through my head [thinking] hit every fairway, hit every green and give yourself a chance for a putt. I think that’s what I did. It was a crazy ride.”

Slaughter said the key during the playoff was to have 2-foot putts, because “anybody who knows me knows I struggle with 3-footers. And I had 3 feet and that’s what I did, I made it.”

A&M golf coach Gerrod Chadwell praised Slaughter for keeping her composure after failing to win on the first playoff hole.

“I hated it for Z,” Chadwell said. “She hit a good wedge shot in there, the ball hopped off the fringe and she had the putt to win it there. I just didn’t want it to end that way. The young lady hit a great putt here [on 17]. That golf was great. It hasn’t hit me yet [that we won], but I’m so happy for my bunch.”

A&M got off to a good start Sunday, but the momentum switched to the Mississippi State Bulldogs about three fourths of the way through the match to get their fans involved.

“It’s hard with all the dogs barking,” Chadwell said. “It was loud. I was with Z’s match the whole time. She was in control, she just wasn’t making any putts. The young lady who missed a putt here [on the final hole], made so many putts to keep them in the match and fight back from three down. So, you just gotta stay in there. Match play is crazy. You just gotta keep fighting and throw punches.”

A&M graduate Hailee Cooper tied the match at 2 by beating Mississippi State senior Hannah Levi 2-up. Cooper closed the match at No. 17 with a par as Levi went in the bunker and took a bogey. A&M senior Jennie Park gave the Aggies an early lead by winning the first five holes en route to a 6&5 victory over freshman Izzy Pellot. The Bulldogs forged ahead as sophomore Julia Lopez Ramirez beat sophomore Adela Cernousek 2&1 and senior Abbey Daniel beat senior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio 2-up. Lopez Ramirez was the league’s individual champ after shooting 4-under 212 to win 54-hole stroke play.

Slaughter showed the depth the 13th-ranked Aggies have as she finished at 16-over 232 in the stroke part of the tournament, the worst of the team’s scores, tying for 53rd. She was 2-1 in match play as the Aggies to reach the title match had to grind out 3-2 victory over South Carolina in the semifinals as Garcia-Poggio won a 23-hole effort against Mathilde Claisse right after South Carolina’s Mia Lussand had defeated Cernousek on the 22nd hole to tie the match at 2.

It didn’t take the Aggies long to celebrate the title after Slaughter sank her putt.

“These are like my best friends in the world and they deserve nothing more than to win this tournament,” Slaughter said. “I’m so happy for them and all of us. Oh, my gosh, I can’t believe we did it.”

It’s A&M’s second SEC title, but first in the match-play format. The 2015 team won the 54-hole championship at 13-under, 12 strokes ahead of the field.

It was Mississippi State’s second title appearance in the match-play format, having lost to Auburn 3-0 two years ago.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the fight that the team showed, especially after how things were playing out on the front nine,” Mississippi State coach Charlie Ewing said. “Everyone was down in their match on the front nine at some point, and for us to go to the back nine having not led any matches and then take the lead in two matches in the back nine and winning those two points and then getting it to where a playoff decided it is just an incredible display of toughness and I couldn’t be more proud of the them for fighting through it and never giving up and going do to the very end of [the championship].”

NOTES – The Aggies will learn their NCAA regional assignment on April 26 at noon on the NCAA Women’s Golf Selection Show on the Golf Channel.