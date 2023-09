The fifth-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will open the fall season at the Carmel Cup on the Pebble Beach Golf links Friday through Sunday.

Competing for A&M will be fifth-year seniors Jennie Park and Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio; senior Zoe Slaughter; junior Adela Cernousek; and freshmen Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio and Sky Sudberry.

Also in the field are top-ranked Stanford, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt.