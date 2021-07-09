 Skip to main content
A&M women's golf program adds former Baylor standout
GOLF

Texas A&M women’s golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell rounded out his staff by hiring Giovana Maymon who was a graduate assistant at South Alabama for two years.

Maymon, a native of Mexico City, played at Baylor from 2014-18. She helped the Lady Bears advance to the 2015 national championship match. Baylor lost to Stanford 3-2, but Maymon won her match. Maymon, a three-time academic All-American, averaged 74.69 strokes in 94 collegiate rounds to rank 15th in school history.

“I have only been in Bryan-College Station for a few days and it already feels like home,” Maymon said in a school release. “Texas A&M is a special place and I could not be in better hands. It is a dream come true to come work for a school such as A&M.”

