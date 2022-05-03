A&M women's golf coach Chadwell on watchlist for national COY

Texas A&M women’s golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell was among 20 named to the watchlist for the 2021-22 Division I Women’s Golf Coaches Association National Coach of the Year. Chadwell is in his first season with the 15th-ranked Aggies who will play in the Franklin Regional of the NCAA tournament May 9-11.
Others on the watchlist are North Texas’ Mike Akers, South Carolina’s Kalen Anderson, Florida’s Emily Bastel Glaser, Florida State’s Amy Bond, Campbell’s John Crooks, San Jose State’s Dana Dormann, Michigan’s Jan Dowling, Arizona State’s Missy Farr-Kaye, UCLA’s Carrie Forsyth,Wake Forest’s Kim Lewellen, Central Florida’s Emily Marron, Texas’ Ryan Murphy, Alabama’s Mic Potter, Oregon’s Derek Radley, Oklahoma State’s Greg Robertson, LSU’s Garrett Runion, Virginia’s Ria Scott, Southern California’s Justin Silverstein and Stanford’s Anne Walker.