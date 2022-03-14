A&M women tie for second

MESA, Ariz. – The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 14-under-par 274 on Sunday at the 2022 Clover Cup on Sunday for the lowest round in program history. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio’s record-tying final round 64 led the way as A&M finished second in the event.

Clemson won at 18-under 846 (286-284-276), while A&M shot 290-287-274=851. LSU was third in the 17-team event at 856.

A&M junior Jennie Park shot 8-under 208 (68-69-71) to finish in a three-way tie for second. LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad won at 13-under 203.

Junior Fernandez Garcia-Poggio finished at 5-under 211 (73-74-64) to finish in a four-way tie for sixth. A&M’s other scores were Zoe Slaughter (76-73-68=217), Adela Cernousek (76-71-71=218) and Amber Park (73-75-75=223).

— Eagle staff report