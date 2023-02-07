ORLANDO, Fla. — The third-ranked Texas A&M women's golf team slipped two spots into a tie for ninth place after 36 holes of the UCF Challenge.

The Aggies shot 2-over 290 on Monday for a 5-under 571 total, 29 shots behind Northwestern. Wake Forest is second in the 18-team field at 31-under par followed by Mississippi State (-28), UCF (-23), College of Charleston (-19), Kentucky (-16) and North Texas and Kansas (both at -10). North Carolina-Wilmington is tied with A&M.

A&M’s Hailee Cooper shot a 1-under 71 and is tied for 22nd at 3-under 141. A&M’s other scores are Zoe Slaughter 142, tied for 25th; Jennie Park 144, tied for 39th; Blanca Fernández Garcia-Poggiao and Adela Cernousek both 145, tied for 52nd. The final round is Tuesday.

— Eagle staff report