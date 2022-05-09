A&M women open play in NCAA tourney

The 15th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will open play in the NCAA tournament Monday in the 14-team Franklin (Tenn.) Regional. The Aggies are seeded third in the 54-hole event behind third-ranked Wake Forest and ninth-ranked Alabama. The rest of the field in order of Golfstat.com ranking are No. 21 Duke, No. 27 Oregon State, No. 35 Vanderbilt, No. 41 BYU, No. 45 Kent State, No. 52 Texas-San Antonio, No. 63 Augusta, No. 106 Boston University and No. 164 Austin Peay.