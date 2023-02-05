ORLANDO, Florida — The No. 3 Texas A&M women's golf team finished the first round of Sunday's UCF Challenge with a 7-under, 281.

The Aggies are in seventh place with two rounds to go. Heading into Monday, A&M is 13 strokes off the lead as No. 2 Wake Forest shot a 20-under, 268.

Individually, Zoe Slaughter led A&M with a 4-under, 68, which tied her for ninth place. Hailee Cooper (-2, 70) is tied for 22nd, while Adela Cernousek (-1, 71) is tied for 34th. Rounding things out for the Aggies was Jennie Park (E, 72) and Blanca Fernández Garcia-Poggiao (E, 72) who tied for 43th.

Monday's second round begins at 9:30 a.m.