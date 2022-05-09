A&M women in fourth after 18 holes

FRANKLIN, Tenn.– Fifteenth-ranked Texas A&M, led by junior Jennie Park’s 3-under 69, is in fourth place at the Franklin Regional of the NCAA women’s golf tournament after Monday’s opening round.

No. 21 Duke and ninth-ranked Alabama are tied for the lead of the 54-hole tournament at 1-under 287. Vanderbilt is third at 288 followed by A&M 289, third-ranked Wake Forest 292 and Texas-San Antonio and Oregon State each 293 in the 14-team event.

“That was a good round to get under our belts,” A&M coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Jennie played really well. Every day we should get a little bit better and get more comfortable with the course. We hit a lot of good putts today that didn’t fall, but if we keep hitting those shots, I know they will eventually go down.”

The top four teams along with the top two individuals from the rest of the field will advance to the NCAA Championships on May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Park made four birdies with just one bogey. She’s third on the leader board behind Alabama’s Polly Mack 65 and East Tennessee State’s Hollie Muse 66. A&M’s other scores were: freshman Adela Cernousek 73, tied for 19th; sophomore Zoe Slaughter also 73; senior Hailee Cooper 74, tied for 28th; and and junior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio also 74