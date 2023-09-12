LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team finished strong in the second round at the ANNNIKA Intercollegiate to tie rival Texas for fifth place with a round left.

A&M shot 3-under 280 on Tuesday for a 36-hole score of 8-under 568. The Aggies and Texas (288-280) are 13 shots back of South Carolina (273-282=555, 21-under) followed by Wake Forest 558, 18-under; Oregon 562, 14-under and San Jose State 566, 10-under in the 12-team field.

A&M had 10 birdies on the back nine, led by Jennie Park who had five straight birdies from the seventh hole through the 11th.

“We didn’t get off to a great start today, but we cleaned things up on the back nine to stay in it,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We compounded some mistakes on some early scoring opportunities. Fortunately, we turned it around and finished well. Jennie’s five-straight birdies was encouraging to see. When her putter gets hot, that’s what she can do. Hopefully that will carry over into tomorrow.”

A&M is led by senior Zoe Slaughter (70-70-140, 4-under) who is tied for 10th. Park (72-70—142, 2-under) is tied for 15th.

Freshman Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio (74-70—144, even) is tied for 30th. She birdied the final two holes. Mia Nixon (69-76—145), 4-over 76 is tied for 36th and Adela Cernousek (72-75—147), 3-over 75 is tied for 44th and