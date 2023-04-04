NAPA, Calif. – The sixth-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot 4-over 292 and is tied with Arizona State for second after the first round of the Silverado Showdown on Monday at the par-72, 6,146-yard Silverado Resort and Spa Golf Course.
Northwestern shot 4-under 284 to lead the 14-team event.
Hailee Cooper shot a 2-under 70 to tie for fifth and lead the Aggies. Other A&M scores were Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Adela Cernousek, both 73, t-11th; Jennie Park 76, t-37th; and Zoe Slaughter 78, t-56th
The second round will be Tuesday.