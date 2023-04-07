Maichon won the Bearkat Invitational with an 11-under 205 for 54 holes at Walden on Lake Conroe. Vongchaisit and Eshleman tied for first at the Mossy Oak Collegiate at West Point, Miss., at 13-under 203. Biondi won the Augusta Haskins Award Invite with a 15-under 201, earning an exemption to the PGA Tour’s 2023 3M Open Championship.