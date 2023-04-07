Texas A&M sophomore Phichaksn Maichon shared Southeastern Conference men’s golfer of the week honors with Ole Miss’ senior Sarut Vongchaisit, Florida senior Fred Biondi and Auburn junior Ryan Eshleman.
Maichon won the Bearkat Invitational with an 11-under 205 for 54 holes at Walden on Lake Conroe. Vongchaisit and Eshleman tied for first at the Mossy Oak Collegiate at West Point, Miss., at 13-under 203. Biondi won the Augusta Haskins Award Invite with a 15-under 201, earning an exemption to the PGA Tour’s 2023 3M Open Championship.
— Eagle staff report