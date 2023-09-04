ERIN, Wis. – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot opened the fall season with a 12-over 300 Sunday in the first round of the Marquette Intercollegiate to be in eighth place at Erin Hills, a par-72, 7,731-yard course.

Purdue leads at 1-under 287. A&M’s Jaime Montojo shot 1-under 71 to tie for sixth place. Rounding out the team scores were Phichaksn Maichon (75 – t-32th), Vishnu Sadagopan (76 – t-38th) and Daniel Rodrigues (78 – t-56th); and freshman Jack Usnerlogged (78 – t-56th). Playing as individuals, Michael Heidelbaugh shot 2-over 74 to tie for 17th and freshman Jake Maggert shot 76.

Marquette was second at 289 in the 12-team event, two shots behind Purdue followed by Augusta 291, Cal 294, Chattanooga 296, Nevada and Cincinnati and A&M.

A&M is among nine Southeastern Conference teams that made the Bushnell/Golfweek D1 Coaches Preseason Poll. The Aggies are are tied with Texas Tech. Vanderbilt is ranked third behind North Carolina and Arizona.

Auburn was ranked sixth and Florida eighth. Other SEC teams ranked were No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Alabama (tied with Virginia), No. 20 Georgia, No. 21 Mississippi State and No. 24 Ole Miss. The Big 12 Conference’s Oklahoma and Texas are No. 10 and 11, respectively. They will join the SEC next year.