A&M men's golf team opens in third place

ERIN, Wis. – The 16th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team opened the fall season Sunday by shooting a 6-under 282 in the first round of play at the Marquette Intercollegiate.

The Aggies are in third place. Purdue leads the 17-team field at 13-under 275, three shots ahead of South Florida.

A&M’s Walker Lee shot 6-under 66, Sam Bennett 71, Phichaksn Maichon 72, Michael Heidelbaugh 73 and Daniel Rodrigues 77. Lee had seven birdies and a bogey in windy conditions and is a shot back of East Tennessee State’s Mats Ege in the individual medalist race.

“It is always good to get the first round under your belt,” A&M head coach Brian Kortan said. “It was good to have some fresh faces and a couple of new guys in the lineup. Michael and Phichaksn both did a great job today. We need to control the golf ball a little better tomorrow to have better scores, but they battled all day. Sam didn’t get out of the round what he usually does. It wasn’t quite what he was looking for, but it is still a good score.

A&M has a trio of golfers in the Washington County Individual in nearby Hartford, Wisc. Dallas Hankamer is in sixth at 5-under, William Paysse is tied for seventh at 4-under, and Vishnu Sadagopan is tied for ninth at 2-under.