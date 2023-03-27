PALM CITY, Fla. – The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a pair of 2-under-par 282 rounds on Monday at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational for seventh place after 36 holes. Third-ranked Texas Tech leads the 16-team field at 18-under 550 followed by No. 4 North Carolina 553, No. 7 Florida State 558, No. 2 Arizona State 559, No. 10 Texas and Ohio State both 563, and then the Aggies.