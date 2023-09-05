A&M sophomore Jaime Montojo tied for third at 2-under 214 (71-71-72) followed by Phichaksn Maichon tied for 12th (75-72-72=201; junior Vishnu Sadagopan tied for 22nd (76-74-73=223); senior Daniel Rodrigues also tied for 22nd (78-73-72=223); and freshman Jack Usner 62nd (78-76-78=232). Playing as individuals, junior Michael Heidelbaugh tied for 19th (74-77-71=222); and freshman Jake Maggert tied for 15th (76-71-84=230).

“We played well enough to get in contention to win today, but we didn’t sustain any momentum throughout the round,” A&M coach Brian Kortan said. “We got off to a decent start and then we kind of shot ourselves in the foot with some sloppy play. But the guys responded well and they worked hard, but we didn’t have a very good week as far as scoring the ball.”