A&M men's golf team in 12th place

PALM CITY, Fla. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team is in 12th place after 36 holes of the Valspar Collegiate. The Aggies shot a 5-over-par 573 (287-286) on Monday in the 15-team event. Pepperdine leads at 28-under 540, 14 shots ahead of Arizona State. A&M’s Walker Lee (70-68) and Sam Bennett (69-69) are at 4-under 138, tied for 15th individually. A&M’s other scores are William Paysse 73-75=148, tied for 58th; Michael Heidelbaugh 75-74=149, tied for 65th; and Evan Myers 76-78=154, 78th.

“We weren’t sharp at all, and this is a good golf course. If you aren’t sharp, it’s going to beat you up and that is what happened today,” A&M coach Brian Kortan said. “We have to do a better job tomorrow of controlling our golf ball, making some putts, having a great attitude and being really competitive. I’m looking to see that from the guys tomorrow and have some pride and shoot some good scores.”

The final round is Tuesday.

