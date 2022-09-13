 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M men's golf team grabs lead

The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a 9-under-par 279 to grab a three-shot lead after the first round of the Wisconsin Badger Invitational on Monday.

Western Carolina is second in the 18-team tournament at 282, a shot up on Illinois State.

A&M sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan and William Paysse both shot 4-under 68 to be in a six-way tie for second, a shot back of Marquette’s Max Lyons.

A&M’s other scores were sophomore Michael Heidelbaugh 70 (15th), junior Daniel Rodrigues 73 (tied for 37th) and super senior Sam Bennett 73 (tied for 37th).

The final round will be Tuesday.

At the individual tournament at Pleasant View Golf Course, also in Madison, Wisc., A&M sophomore Dallas Hankamer tied for first at 1-under before ultimately falling to Purdue’s Kentaro Nanayama in a playoff. Freshman Jaime Montojo placed third at 1-over and junior Evan Myers finished fifth at 4-over.

— Eagle staff report

