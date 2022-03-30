A&M men's golf team finishes 11th in Florida

PALM CITY, Fla. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team finished with a 5-under-par 279 on Tuesday at the Valspar Collegiate to break even for the 54-hole event at 852, good for 11th place.

Pepperdine won the 15-team tourney a 34-under 818. Florida State was a distant second at 20-under.

A&M’s Walker Lee 70-68-69=207 tied for 10th at 6-under. Other A&M scores were Sam Bennett 69-69-73=211, tied for 22nd; William Paysse 73-75-69=217, tied for 46th; Michael Heidelbaugh 75-74-69=218, tied for 51st; and Evan Myers 76-78-72=226, 73rd. A&M was in 11th heading into the final day after rounds of 287 and 286.

“We had one of the best rounds going for the day, but we couldn’t just finish it off,” A&M coach Brian Kortan said. “If we finish off rounds two and three, we are in the mix to have a good tournament.”