The 15th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot 287-292=579 on Monday to lead the 14-team field at the 38th Annual Louisiana Classics at the par-71 Oakbourne Country Club.

The defending champion Aggies 11-over total for 36 holes leads Sam Houston State by five shots. Arkansas-Little Rock is at 587 and LSU at 591.

Louisiana-Lafayette’s Eli Ortego, Little Rock’s Anton Albers and New Orleans’ Kyle Bennett all shot 1-over 143 for the lead. A&M’s William Paysse and Phichaksn Maichon are one stroke back tied with LSU’s Michael Sanders.

Other A&M scores were Vishnu Sadagopan 146, tied for ninth; Jamie Montojo and Daniel Rodrigues both 147, tied for 16th; and Sam Bennett 150, tied for 27th. The final 18 holes is Tuesday.

