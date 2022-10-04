 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M men tied for third

  • 0

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot an opening-round 4-over-par 292 to tie Clemson for third place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday.

Arkansas shot 284 to lead the 11-team field, two shots ahead of Kansas. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues shot 3-under 69 and is in fourth place, four shots back of Kansas’ Gunnar Broin.

A&M’s other scores were senior William Paysse 73, tied for 15th; freshman Jamie Montojo and super senior Sam Bennett both 75, tied for 26th; and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon 76, tied for 34th .

The second round will be Tuesday.

— Eagle staff report

