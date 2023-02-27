LAS VEGAS – The 15th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team is tied with Oklahoma for eighth place after the first round of the Southern Highlands Collegiate. Both teams shot 1-under 287 on Sunday. North Carolina leads the 15-team event at 17-under 271. Pepperdine (278) is second with Texas and Florida tied for third at 283.
A&M senior William Paysse shot 3-under 69 and is tied for 11th. Other Aggies scores were freshman Jaime Montojo 70, tied for 15th; Dallas Hankamer and Daniel Rodriguez both 74, tied for 50th; and Sam Bennett 75, tied for 61st.
The second of three rounds is Monday.