A&M men in seventh place:
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team is in seventh place after 36 holes of the 54-hole Sea Best Invitational at TPC at Sawgrass.

A&M shot 294-281 for a 15-over-par 575 total on Monday. College of Charleston leads at 567 followed by Campbell 568, 24th-ranked Liberty 569, Florida 570, Alabama-Birmingham 572 and A&M. A&M’s individual scores were freshman Phichaksn Maichon 77-66=143, tied for 19th; super senior Walker Lee 74-70-144, tied for 21st; Michael Heidelbaugh 74-72=146, tied for 34th; junior William Paysse 74-73=147, tied for 41st; and sophomore Daniel Rodrigues 72-75=147, also tied for 41st. A&M freshman Dallas Hankamer, competing as an individual, shot 73-76=149 and is tied for 53rd. North Florida sophomore Nick Gabrelcik and Jacksonville junior Alexandre Vandermoten are tied for the medalist lead at 2-under 138.

The final round is Tuesday.

— Eagle staff report

