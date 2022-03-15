A&M men in lead

LAFAYETTE, La. – The 21st-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team leads the Louisiana Classics after 36 holes with four of its golfers in the top 10 individually.

A&M shot 34-under 542 (272-270) to lead second-place and 25th-ranked LSU by 15 strokes in the 17-team field.

Sam Bennett shot 12-under 132 (66-66) for the medalist lead. William Paysse is three shots back at 135 (64-71), tied for second. Walker Lee shot 69-68=137 and is tied for fourth, Daniel Rodrigues shot 74-65=139 and is tied for seventh and Phichasn Maichon shot 73-72=145 and is tied for 37th. Evan Myers, competing as individual, shot 78-71=149 and is tied for 58th.

“The guys got going from the start which is huge for momentum, and they carried it throughout the day,” coach Brian Kortan said. “William Paysse got us going early with some birdies. Getting some momentum was really good, and the guys fed on to it. They played hard for each other. We played high quality golf. We talked about having five guys in position as often as we could, and that was the goal today. They got in position and shot good scores.”

Bennett was even-par after the first eight holes of the day before carding six birdies over the next eight. The former Madisonville standouts began the second round with a birdie on No. 3 before making the turn at 4-under. On the back nine, he eagled No. 11 and birdied No. 14 before a bogey on 18.