LAS VEGAS – The 15th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team is in eighth place after two rounds of the Southern Highlands Collegiate. The Aggies shot 1-over par 289 Monday and are at even 567 after 36 holes. North Carolina leads the 15-team event at 20-under 556. Texas had the day’s best round at 277=560 and is four strokes back heading into Tuesday’s final round.