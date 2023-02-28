LAS VEGAS – The 15th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team is in eighth place after two rounds of the Southern Highlands Collegiate. The Aggies shot 1-over par 289 Monday and are at even 567 after 36 holes. North Carolina leads the 15-team event at 20-under 556. Texas had the day’s best round at 277=560 and is four strokes back heading into Tuesday’s final round.
A&M senior William Paysse shot 3-under 69 for a second straight day and his 6-under 138 is tied for sixth. Other Aggies scores were freshman Jaime Montojo 75=145, tied for 31st; Sam Bennett 71=146, tied for 38th; Daniel Rodrigues 74=148, tied for 54th; and Dallas Hankamer 75=149, tied for 63rd.