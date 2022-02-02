A&M men golfers finish seventh in Florida

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team placed seventh in the 54-hole Sea Best Invitational at TPC at Sawgrass.

The Aggies closed with a 4-over-par 284 on Tuesday, finishing at 19-over 859 (294-281-284). Florida won at 6-over 846, closing with a 4-under 276 to climb from fourth place. Liberty was next at 852, followed by North Florida 853 and Alabama-Birmingham 857. College of Charleston, the leader after 36 holes, fell into a tie for fifth place with Louisville at 858.

A&M’s individual scores were super senior Walker Lee 74-70-70=214, tied for 15th; freshman Phichaksn Maichon 77-66-72=215, tied for 21st; sophomore Daniel Rodrigues 72-75-70=217, tied for 32nd; junior William Paysse 74-73-72=219, tied for 41st; and Michael Heidelbaugh 74-72-74=220, tied for 46th. A&M freshman Dallas Hankamer, competing as an individual, shot 73-76-79=228 to tie for 70th. North Florida sophomore Nick Gabrelcik took medalist honors at 7-under 203, six shots ahead of Florida’s John Dubois and Liberty’s Kieran Vincent who tied for second.