A&M men and women ready for Blessings Collegiate

Fayetteville, Ark. — The A&M men’s and women’s golf teams are set to compete in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the Blessings Golf Club starting Monday on the Golf Channel.

The 54-hole tournament is scheduled for three days with 18 holes each day. The event will air on the Golf Channel from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Both teams will be competing against a field of Arkansas, Cal, Clemson, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, UCF, UCLA and UNLV.

The No. 2 ranked women’s team is sending Jennie Park, Hailee Cooper, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Zoe Slaughter and Adela Cernousek.

The No. 9 ranked men’s team will send Sam Bennett, William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues, Phichaksn Maichon and Jaime Montojo.