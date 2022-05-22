A&M in great shape to advance to match play at NCAA Women's Golf Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team didn’t win a regular-season tournament this year, but the 19th-ranked Aggies are in position to play for a national championship after a stellar third round at the NCAA Championships.

The Aggies shot an even-par 288 on Sunday to climb three spots to third at 13-over 877 (292-297-288). Top-ranked Stanford leads at even-par 864 (289-292-283) with second-ranked Oregon at 9-over 873 (297-288-288). No. 15 UCLA is a shot back of A&M at 878 (295-291-292).

“If you told me we’d be even par this morning teeing off, I would have taken it,” A&M coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “I feel like we gained ground on the field. Any shot today gives you cushion for the top eight, so they're all important.”

Only Stanford (283) and San Jose State (285) had better rounds Sunday than the Aggies.

The field of 24 was whittled to 15 for Monday’s final stroke-play round at the 6,340-yard Grayhawk Golf Club. Only the top eight after Monday’s round will advance to match play starting Tuesday. A&M right now is 11 shots ahead of 14th-ranked LSU and fifth-ranked San Jose State which are tied for seventh place at 888.

“I’ve told everybody, that if we get to match play, we’re going to be a very tough out [because] we don’t necessarily have a [No.] 1 or 2 player, like people talk of," Chadwell said. "I think we have five No. 1 players, so we’ll be able to match up to a lot of teams.”

That was the case Sunday as A&M’s round was the third-best in program history at the NCAA Championships thanks to 15 birdies. Sophomore Zoe Slaughter shot a 1-under 71, while junior Jennie Park and freshman Adela Cernousek both shot even par and junior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio shot 1-over. Senior Hailee Cooper shot 77. A&M’s first-day score was nine shots better than its opening round when it was in second place.

Slaughter said hitting the ball in the right spots and even missing in the right spots was the key to Sunday’s success.

“The pin locations were difficult today, but we were able to miss in the right places or get up and down for par when we needed to,” she said.

Slaughter, who opened with sizzling 69, rebounded from a 78 on Saturday.

“The good thing about Zoe is she always follows a bad round with a good round,” Chadwell said. “That’s what she did today. Yesterday she was just so fast, and she couldn’t get slowed down. She actually had some bad three putts, or it really would’ve probably been a 75 yesterday. The good thing is the girls had her back and she came out and played great today.”

Park is tied for fifth in medalist play after 54 holes at 1-over 217 (73-72-72). The other scores are Slaughter at 2-over 218 (69-78-71), tied for 11th; Garcia-Poggio at 7-over 223 (76-74-73), tied for 34th; Cernousek at 7-over 223 (74-77-72), also tied for 34th; and Cooper at 17-over 233 (82-74-77), tied for 106th.

A&M will be paired with Stanford and Oregon on Monday and will tee off at 1:50 p.m.

“[We will be] taking the same approach of one shot at a time and making sure we are prepared with every shot and committed with every club that we hit,” Slaughter said. “We need to come in with great energy and a good mindset.”

A&M has played well since rallying from a six-stroke deficit at regionals just to make the NCAA tournament.

“I still don’t think we’ve played our best golf,” said Chadwell, adding that they’re just taking steps forward. “We’ve played good golf. We talked after yesterday’s round, [saying] maybe that’s our bad round for the week. We have yet to put three good rounds together in a 54-hole tournament for the year.”