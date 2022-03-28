16th-ranked A&M women's golf team takes second

“Very happy with how we fought through the conditions and came out with a good finish,” A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “There are always things you can clean up, but the way we battled through adversity in a great field was very encouraging. I am excited for Hailee [Cooper] for having the weekend that she did. She has been working on her game all year, and it is great to see it pay off. We wore the ‘Block T’ on our hats today to symbolize togetherness and toughness. I think that is exactly what we were all week. We can’t wait to get back home and get ready for the next tournament.”