16th-ranked A&M women's golf team takes second

ATHENS, Ga. — The 16th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team finished second in the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic hosted by Georgia.
A&M closed Sunday for a 293 for a 54-hole score of 18-over-par 882. A&M finished eight shots behind fourth-ranked South Carolina (295-291-288=874). Wake Forest, which was tied with A&M for second after 36 holes, faded to third at 299=888 in the 16-team event.
A&M finished ahead of 10 other ranked teams, including five fellow Southeastern Conference teams.
“Very happy with how we fought through the conditions and came out with a good finish,” A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “There are always things you can clean up, but the way we battled through adversity in a great field was very encouraging. I am excited for Hailee [Cooper] for having the weekend that she did. She has been working on her game all year, and it is great to see it pay off. We wore the ‘Block T’ on our hats today to symbolize togetherness and toughness. I think that is exactly what we were all week. We can’t wait to get back home and get ready for the next tournament.”
Texas A&M senior Hailee Cooper was tied for the lead heading into Sunday, but finished with a 4-over-par 75 for a 219 total, tying for fifth. Alabama’s Polly Mack, who shared the lead with Cooper, closed with a 69 for a 213 total, four shots free of the field.
A&M’s other individual scores were sophomore Zoe Slaughter 72=221, tied for 11th; junior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio 74-224, tied for 16th; junior Jennie Park 72-224, tied for 16th; senior Brooke Tyree 77-227, tied for 25th; and graduate Amber Park, competing as an individual, 74-227, tied for 25th.