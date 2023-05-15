SALEM, S.C. – The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot 7-under 281 in the opening round at the NCAA tournament’s Salem Regional on Monday, but that was only good for seventh in a 14-team field as all but one squad was at least 4 under.

Southeastern Conference rival Arkansas shot a blistering 22-under 266 for the lead at The Cliff at Keowee Falls’ par-72, 7,126-yard course. The 35th-ranked Razorbacks who are the sixth seed have a six-shot lead on 47th-ranked New Mexico. Second-ranked North Carolina, which is the top seed, shot 15-under 273. No. 27 Northern Illinois is two strokes back and 11th-ranked Georgia Tech, which is the second seed, shot 10-under 278 for pivotal fifth place. The top five finishers in the three-day, 54-hole event will advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 26-31.

Fifth-year senior Sam Bennett led the Aggies with a 3-under 69 to be tied for 22nd. Sophomores Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan each shot 2 under to tie for 27th. Junior Daniel Rodrigues shot even-par 72 to tie for 42nd and senior William Paysse shot 2-over 74 to be tied for 56th.

Bennett played the front nine in 2-under with three birdies and one bogey. He also had three birdies on the back nine, but had bogeys on No. 12 and No. 15, both par-4 holes. Maichon started with nine straight pars. He birdied the par-4 10th and reeled off four more pars before a double bogey on No. 15. He followed with a birdie on the par-5 16th and added an eagle on the par-5 18th.

Sadagopan closed the front nine with a trio of birdies in the last four holes to get to 2 under, then played the next eight holes in 1 over until a birdie on No. 18.

Rodrigues had seven pars on the front, but had a triple bogey on the par-4 No. 4 and an eagle on the par-4 No. 8. He birdied a pair of par-3s on the back side after a bogey on No. 10. Paysse had a double bogey at the par-3 No. 7 to make the turn at 2 over after a bogey at No. 2 and a birdie at No. 6. He was even on the back nine thanks to a birdie at No. 18.

North Carolina fifth-year senior Ryan Burnett shot a career-best tying 9-under 63 for the medalist lead, one stroke better than Longwood freshman Scott Jordan. Tied for third are Furman senior Sam Lape and Arkansas fifth-year senior Segundo Pinto and graduate Wil Gibson. Lape tied his career-best score.

Arkansas with its round set school records for low round and best score in relation to par.

“It goes without saying, I am really proud of the team today,” Arkansas coach Brad McMakin said on the school’s website. “To set school records is amazing but doing so in the postseason is phenomenal. We got off to a great start and never let up. The 65’s from Segundo and Wil were really impressive but having four rounds in the 60’s put us in a great position to start this championship.”

No. 26 Georgia Southern shot 9-under 279 for sixth place, two strokes ahead of the Aggies. Clemson is eighth at 6-under 282. Furman, Middle Tennessee State and Purdue all shot 5-under 283 to tie for ninth and Longwood and San Diego State both shot 4-under 284 to tie for 12th. Long Island shot 20-over 308.

The second round is Tuesday.