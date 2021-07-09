071021-bcs-sports-aggie-roundup

 Skip to main content
Three earn academic honors

Texas A&M golfers Courtney Dow, Ava Schwienteck and Brooke Tyree were named 2020-21 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars on Friday, the organization announced. It was the third straight year for senior Dow and junior Tyree to be cited and the second time for senior Schwienteck.

Players had to have an overall grade point average of 3.50 or higher (on a 4.00 scale) for the entirety of their collegiate career to be considered.

Eagle staff report

