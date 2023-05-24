ORLANDO – Texas A&M’s 22nd-ranked doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing ended their collegiate careers with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 loss to South Carolina’s 33rd-ranked Ayana Alki and Sarah Hamner in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships at the USTA National Campus.

The match was moved indoors after the first set because of rain. The Gamecocks won the match’s last three games, pulling away from a tie.

“What an amazing career Jayci has had for the Aggies,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “Her five years have gone by far too fast. She will go down as one of the most decorated individuals in the history of Texas A&M and played a tremendous part in our success in recent years.”

Goldsmith set the school records for victories in singles (116) and doubles (123).

Ewing, who transferred from Southern Cal, was 16-8 in singles 24-9 in doubles.

“Salma [Ewing] was a huge addition to our team,” Weaver added. “She made some great contributions to our program in a very short period of time and we’re very thankful she chose to finish out her college career in Aggieland.”