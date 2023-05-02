Texas A&M had four athletics programs record perfect scores in the NCAA’s four-year Academic Progress Rate (APR). They led the way as every Aggie program was above the NCAA-mandated threshold of 930.

A&M’s women’s golf, women’s cross country, men’s tennis and volleyball teams had APR scores of 1,000 during the 2018-19 to 2021-22 academic years. It was the sixth straight year women’s cross country had a perfect score, the third straight for the women’s golf team and second straight for men’s tennis.

A&M’s men’s cross country, men’s golf and women’s basketball teams also turned in multi-year averages above 990.

“We salute the four teams that achieved perfect Academic Progress Rates,” A&M associate athletics director of academic services Dan Childs said. “Additionally, eight teams earned 990 or higher rankings, along with a number of other programs that consistently excel academically. Through championship athletics, the athletics department encourages our student-athletes to achieve academic and athletics success. We are very proud of our student-athletes for taking advantage of all the academic opportunities available to them.”

In its report, A&M includes the equestrian program, which had a 993 score. The NCAA’s APR report doesn’t include equestrian, because the NCAA does not recognize it as a championship status sport.

The NCAA on Tuesday announced the four-year overall APR for all athletes was 984, a point higher than the last four-year data collected pre-pandemic (reported May 2020 based on data from 2015-16 through 2018-19). A&M’s average is 985, including equestrian.

The 930 score translates to approximately a 50% Graduation Success Rate (GSR).

Every team at every school produces a score. Scholarship players accumulate one point each semester for remaining academically eligible and another point each semester for remaining enrolled on campus or graduating. Teams that don’t offer scholarships are calculated based on players who were recruited.

Any team that consistently falls below 930 normally faces penalties, which can range from fewer practice hours to postseason bans, but that was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA will again impose those penalties starting in the 2024-25 school year.

The overall score for NCAA Division I athletes held steady despite slight decreases in the three most visible sports. Football and men’s basketball players had their numbers each fall by two points to 962 and 967 nationally. Women’s basketball players dropped a point to 982, while baseball players remained at 977.

The NCAA attributes the declines in men’s and women’s basketball and football scores to more players being ineligible to compete during the 2021-22 season instead of those leaving school. Unlike the calculation for the federal graduation rate, athletes in good academic standing still earn points if they transfer to another school.

While critics contend the measurement is not an accurate way to determine academic performance, scores have improved steadily throughout the APR’s 19-year history.

The latest report also shows that more than 20,700 former athletes who left school without degrees have completed their classwork during the 19 years APR scores have been calculated. Nearly half of the total are from men’s and women’s basketball and football.

“Excellence is engrained in student-athletes — academically and athletically,” said Central Michigan president Robert Davies, chairman of the Division I committee on academics. “Thousands of former student-athletes are returning to college to complete their degrees, further demonstrating the importance of higher education and exemplifying the fulfillment of earning a college degree.”

A&M was above the national average over the four-year period in men’s tennis 1,000 (986 national average), women’s cross country 1,000 (989), women’s golf 1,000 (993), volleyball 1,000 (990), men’s golf 994 (988), men’s cross country 993 (983), women’s basketball 990 (982), softball 989 (988) and men’s basketball 969 (967).

A&M was below the national average in soccer 987 (989), women’s tennis 986 (991), women’s swimming and diving 986 (992), women’s track and field 980 (984), men’s swimming and diving 979 (985), baseball 968 (977), men’s track and field 965 (974) and football 949 (968).

A&M had gains in 10 sports for the four-year period led by men’s basketball, which improved 23 points. Men’s cross country improved 14 points. Only three sports had lower scores with football dropping nine points and men’s track and field falling eight.