 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Eagle is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Furniture Source International

Four Aggies participated in SEC leadership council

  • 0

Texas A&M’s McKinzie Green, Jada Malone, Mary Grace Rodriguez and Andre White Jr. participated in the Southeastern Conference student-athlete leadership council last week at the league offices in Birmingham, Alabama. Author Clay Scroggins and mental-health expert Nafis Ricks spoke at the event along with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert