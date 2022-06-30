Texas A&M’s McKinzie Green, Jada Malone, Mary Grace Rodriguez and Andre White Jr. participated in the Southeastern Conference student-athlete leadership council last week at the league offices in Birmingham, Alabama. Author Clay Scroggins and mental-health expert Nafis Ricks spoke at the event along with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
Four Aggies participated in SEC leadership council
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
