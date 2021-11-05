Zach Calzada, Texas A&M look to turn tables on Bo Nix, Auburn

Bo Nix’s first big victory as Auburn’s quarterback came two years ago at Texas A&M. Then a true freshman in just his fourth start, he accounted for only 138 yards of offense and no touchdowns but made few mistakes. A&M junior quarterback Kellen Mond threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as Nix and Auburn prevailed 28-20.
Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada and the 13th-ranked Aggies hope to flip the script against Nix and the 12th-ranked Tigers at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. Through six starts Calzada has pedestrian numbers, averaging 170.5 yards passing per game to rank 94th in the country with a passer rating of 122.7 (104th). But Calzada played his best in the biggest game of the season, directing a 41-38 victory over then-No. 1 Alabama that jump-started a three-game winning streak, which has the Aggies (6-2, 3-2) still vying for the Southeastern Conference West Division title.
“He just keeps getting better and better at the game, keeps studying the game,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.
Calzada got thrust into the spotlight when redshirt freshman Haynes King broke his right tibia in the second game of the season. Calzada finished off that dicey 10-7 victory over Colorado and continued suffering growing pains in back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. He had a passer rating of 98.79 against the Razorbacks and Bulldogs, but in the last three games he’s thrown for 620 yards and seven touchdowns.
“The guy can spin it, and he’s shown that,” Auburn first-year head coach Bryan Harsin said. “From what I’ve seen, this guy’s a really good player. He’s got good vision, throws the ball well and does a good job of leading their offense.”
Fisher said Calzada has knowledge and confidence, and his teammates respect and like him.
“They play hard for him,” Fisher said.
Calzada will need their help in the next two games against Nix and Ole Miss’ Heisman Trophy hopeful Matt Corral, two of the SEC’s most experienced quarterbacks. Nix has made 32 straight starts. He’s statistically having his best season, completing 150 of 241 passes (62.2%) for 1,764 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions, a big reason Auburn (6-2, 3-1) is right behind Alabama in the SEC West.
“He’s making great decisions,” Fisher said. “He’s picking his moments when he runs. He knows where he’s going, what he’s doing with it and getting great play-action because of the run game, which gets great matchups down the field for him.”
Through two seasons, Nix had a reputation among Auburn fans as either “Good Bo” or “Bad Bo” depending on whether he was at home or on the road. He went 4-6 in road games through his first two seasons, completing 181 of 328 passes (55.2%) with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But this year in road games against Penn State, LSU and Arkansas, he’s completed 59.6% of his passes for 732 yards and three touchdowns with only one interception.
Former Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo is Nix’s third offensive coordinator at Auburn, and while the mix is working now, it came with some bumps. Nix was benched during Auburn’s come-from-behind 34-24 victory over Georgia State but has played well since that close call, leading the Tigers past No. 17 Arkansas and No. 10 Ole Miss in their last two games.
“They’re doing a great job in how they’re calling the game,” Fisher said. “Mike Bobo does a great job passing. [Harsin] is an offensive guy.”
Nix complements Auburn’s ground game with 189 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and his fiery spirit may be his greatest attribute.
“He can beat you with his legs, his arm,” Fisher said. “He’s as competitive as heck. He’s tough as heck, and he’s just making really good decisions and being smart with the football.”
Calzada isn’t as much of a running threat, but he had a 25-yard touchdown run against Alabama and showed his toughness later that game after taking a hard hit. He visited the injury tent then returned to lead the Aggies on a game-tying touchdown drive and game-winning field-goal drive. Calzada was 21-of-31 passing against Alabama for a season-high 67.6%. He was just over 50% in the last two games but was the victim of several dropped passes by his receivers.
“He’s definitely improved on his accuracy in throwing the ball,” A&M junior tight end Jalen Wydermyer said. “I definitely would like to see him improve on touch passes, but he’s grown so much, and he’s become more comfortable in the pocket throwing the ball.”
Calzada and Nix are both complemented by strong running games.
“You have to be able to run the football,” Fisher said.
Auburn averages 197.8 yards rushing to rank 34th in the country, and A&M is right behind at 188.1 (40th).
Fisher, who played quarterback at Samford and calls his own plays, knows the importance of a signal-caller getting the most from the other offensive players, something Auburn is doing well.
“[Bobo] understands how to take care of a quarterback but also asks the quarterback to do what he does, and then expand the roles with the people around him,” Fisher said. “And I think he’s developed those guys into a very physical group that gets the ball to their playmakers, controls the line of scrimmage and puts the quarterback in very advantageous positions to be successful. And then the quarterback does it on his own himself.”