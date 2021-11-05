Zach Calzada, Texas A&M look to turn tables on Bo Nix, Auburn

Former Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo is Nix’s third offensive coordinator at Auburn, and while the mix is working now, it came with some bumps. Nix was benched during Auburn’s come-from-behind 34-24 victory over Georgia State but has played well since that close call, leading the Tigers past No. 17 Arkansas and No. 10 Ole Miss in their last two games.

“They’re doing a great job in how they’re calling the game,” Fisher said. “Mike Bobo does a great job passing. [Harsin] is an offensive guy.”

Nix complements Auburn’s ground game with 189 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and his fiery spirit may be his greatest attribute.

“He can beat you with his legs, his arm,” Fisher said. “He’s as competitive as heck. He’s tough as heck, and he’s just making really good decisions and being smart with the football.”

Calzada isn’t as much of a running threat, but he had a 25-yard touchdown run against Alabama and showed his toughness later that game after taking a hard hit. He visited the injury tent then returned to lead the Aggies on a game-tying touchdown drive and game-winning field-goal drive. Calzada was 21-of-31 passing against Alabama for a season-high 67.6%. He was just over 50% in the last two games but was the victim of several dropped passes by his receivers.