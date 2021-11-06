Zach Calzada, Texas A&M are bullish on Auburn

It’s hard to say who was tougher Saturday at Kyle Field: Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada or the Aggie defense? Both got the best of Auburn in 20-3 victory.
A&M’s defense went retro with a Wrecking Crew effort for the ages. Auburn mustered only 226 yards with its longest play gaining just 15. The Aggies had four sacks, forced two turnovers and scored the game’s only touchdown with defensive end Micheal Clemons returning a fumble 24 yards.
But the game’s best hit was delivered by Calzada, who opted to take things into his own hands after a trio of penalties and an incompletion late in the third quarter. He scrambled for 10 yards and instead of sliding, the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder lowered his shoulder and rammed into 6-3, 199-pound Auburn safety Smoke Monday.
“When that leader is tough, the rest of them play tough, too,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said.
That was the kind of play you’d expect from former A&M quarterback Bucky Richardson, so it was only fitting that retired head coach R.C. Slocum and his 1991 team were honored at Saturday’s game. With Richardson leading the offense and linebackers Quentin Coryatt and Marcus Buckley and free safety Patrick Bates making big hits for the Wrecking Crew defense, that team won the first of three straight Southwest Conference championships.
The 1991 team proudly waved its 12th Man towels Saturday among 109,835 others as the Aggies won their fourth straight in what could mushroom into something greater if Calzada and the defense continue to play that way.
A&M won the line of scrimmage big time, holding a 217-73 edge in rushing yards. A&M also had a 4-0 edge in sacks.
Auburn had a huge edge in experience at quarterback with junior Bo Nix, but that margin didn’t work out for the Tigers. Nix made his 43rd straight start Saturday, but the Aggies’ pressure made him look like a high schooler. He had three carries for 21 yards, which were offset by 39 lost yards in sacks. Nix completed 20 of 41 passes for a mere 153 yards. He threw an interception and basically just dropped the ball as he looked into the eyes of 315-pound tackle Jayden Peevy, allowing Clemons to scoop and score.
Auburn’s defense was almost as good as A&M’s through two quarters. The second half, however, belonged to A&M after Calzada’s run that left him with an injured left shoulder but the Aggies with a lightning bolt of a spark.
Calzada didn’t see Seth Small hit a 29-yard field goal to break a 3-3 tie two plays following his second-down run. He was in the injury tent as the crowd chanted his name. Calzada missed the first play of A&M’s next possession but returned to finish off the nine-play, 58-yard drive that ended in another field goal for a 9-3 lead.
The defense put the game away three plays later with Clemons diving into the end zone and Calzada firing a laser-like two-point conversion pass to Ainias Smith for a 17-3 lead.
“That was a heck of a win,” Fisher said. “That was a lot of guts. That was physicality. That was toughness. That was competitiveness, which it took in this game to do the things we had to do. I can’t be more proud of those guys.”
Leading the way was Calzada, who made his seventh start. It was the second time he had to visit the injury tent, the other coming in the 41-38 upset of then top-ranked Alabama. He threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns against the Crimson Tide. He didn’t find the end zone against Auburn, but it wasn’t his fault. He threw for 192 yards with no interceptions and would’ve thrown for more yardage if not for several dropped passes.
Best of all, he had the game’s biggest hit.
“He ain’t always perfect, but I’m going to tell you what, that’s a competitor, man.” Fisher said. “That guy’s got arm talent. He can throw the football. He can make plays. He’s a competitor. He’s a tough guy.”
NOTES — Ron Crozier, director of community relations for Twin City Mission, was injured while working the chains during Saturday’s game. Crozier said late Saturday that he suffered a concussion along with a bruised sternum and ribs but was resting at his daughter’s home.
Gallery: Texas A&M defeats Auburn 20-3
