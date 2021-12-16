With Seth's title a foregone conclusion, it might be time to change Prog

It’s funny how The Eagle’s 24-member Prognosticator Panel has reflected the football season.
Stafford’s Seth McKinney just keeps winning, whether you want to compare him to Alabama, College Station or New England. He’s made a mockery of the competition while building a nine-game lead. His worst week was 9-11, and if he can at least pull off that record during our final round, someone would have to go 19-1 just to tie him. The best by anyone this season has been 17-3.
Yeah, it could happen. And enough bowl teams could have so many players opt out that Texas A&M will be added to the College Football Playoff and quarterback Zach Calzada will decide not to transfer.
SportsTalk host Chip Howard, a nine-time Prog champion, reminds us it’s not over until it’s over.
“This won’t be the first time I’ve come from behind during the bowl season,” Chip said.
Chip’s tied for sixth, 11 picks back. He might not catch Seth, but he’d love to pass Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre and as many of those other folks as possible.
While Seth has all but clinched the title, a pack of 13 pickers are separated by only four picks in the battle for second. It would be one of the more competitive panels we’ve had if not for Seth. He was a heck of a competitor in his playing days, so his domination isn’t a fluke. (Note to self: Don’t ask former NFL players who made a living pushing 300-pounders around to join Prog in the future.)
Seth has led for more than two months. He’s been on top so long, you forget that Twinz Company’s Lina Brown Lawson, Eagle editor Rob Clark, Ranch Harley-Davidson’s Alex Gipson and Mr. Tuggles all at once led. Mr. Tuggles led for two weeks. Our prognosticating dog had a sizzling start but is in danger of finishing last.
KBTX chief meteorologist Shel Winkley also had a great start, but cloudy picks have left him at the bottom of the second row.
“This has been a truly terrible fall from grace,” Shel said. “Thank you for the terribly humbling stab to my confidence.”
Tower Point H-E-B manager Charles Dorsey is three picks ahead of Shel and just one pick from joining the top row. He’s had a solid season overall, yet he thought we might have revoked his picking privileges when he didn’t get his weekly email of picks the week after Thanksgiving.
“Are we done picking or is it just the top players picking this week?” Charles asked.
He is a guest picker, so I informed him that we break after the regular season and end with the much-anticipated high school state championship-bowl game edition. Of course, our grand finale isn’t so grand because of Seth’s dominance.
Charles’ comments got me and Mr. Tuggles to thinking late one night. Why not change the format? We can start with 24 pickers for the regular season. Then the top 16 advance to pick the conference championships with everyone’s record starting over at 0-0. The top eight then advance to the high school state championship-bowl edition, again starting with a 0-0 record.
We could call it the Prog Football Playoffs. We’ll get multiple sponsors and eventually expand to 48 pickers, then maybe 64 on up to 96. And we’ve already got a dog, so why not add a cat and maybe a horse? Surely there’s a football-picking pig somewhere in the Brazos Valley. It can join, too.
We might even go international, adding a soccer version. I wonder how much Seth knows about soccer?
• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.