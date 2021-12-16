With Seth's title a foregone conclusion, it might be time to change Prog

It’s funny how The Eagle’s 24-member Prognosticator Panel has reflected the football season.

Stafford’s Seth McKinney just keeps winning, whether you want to compare him to Alabama, College Station or New England. He’s made a mockery of the competition while building a nine-game lead. His worst week was 9-11, and if he can at least pull off that record during our final round, someone would have to go 19-1 just to tie him. The best by anyone this season has been 17-3.

Yeah, it could happen. And enough bowl teams could have so many players opt out that Texas A&M will be added to the College Football Playoff and quarterback Zach Calzada will decide not to transfer.

SportsTalk host Chip Howard, a nine-time Prog champion, reminds us it’s not over until it’s over.

“This won’t be the first time I’ve come from behind during the bowl season,” Chip said.

Chip’s tied for sixth, 11 picks back. He might not catch Seth, but he’d love to pass Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre and as many of those other folks as possible.