With Fisher in charge, Texas A&M needs to turn Kyle Field's magic into championships

The win over Alabama marked Fisher’s fourth victory at Kyle Field over a top 15 team, and all were thrillers. A&M beat 13th-ranked Kentucky 20-14 in overtime in 2018 and eighth-ranked LSU 74-72 in seven overtimes later that season. Last year, A&M beat fourth-ranked Florida 41-38 in overtime. There were only 24,725 fans at that game, because of COVID-19 restrictions, but Florida head coach Dan Mullen said there must have been 50,000 fans in attendance, paying the ultimate compliment to Kyle Field’s worth.

But as they say around here, Highway 6 runs both ways. Opponents also love to play at Kyle Field and can feed off its atmosphere, too.

Just three weeks ago, unranked Mississippi State pulled off a 26-22 victory. That made Mississippi State head coach and former Texas Tech boss Mike Leach 4-2 at Kyle Field, and it was the 16th victory by an unranked visitor at Kyle Field since 2000. That’s why Kyle Field doesn’t rate high in lists of best collegiate venues that include home-field advantage as a determining factors. LSU’s Tiger Stadium known as “Death Valley” is always near the top. LSU, which has won three national championships since 2000, has lost only seven home games to unranked teams over the past 21 seasons, and for Tiger fans, that’s seven too many.