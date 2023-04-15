The Texas A&M football team is low on scholarship players and some of the ones that is does have were on the sidelines nursing injuries for Saturday’s Maroon & White Game, but the competition remained keen, reflecting spring drills.

The White team had a chance to pad its 33-19 lead on the last play of the game, but sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman threw an incompletion on second-and-goal from the 4 because of pressure by Daymion Sanford, one of many true freshmen that caused the sun-bathing crowd to look at the roster. Sanford, who is from Katy Paetow had a game-high eight tackles, six of them solos, along with a pass breakup. Fellow true freshman linebacker Taurean York from Temple added eight tackles and a pass breakup.

“I’m telling you, those guys are going to be good players,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “They picked things up, played well.”

Fisher and the veteran players said that about many of the younger players this spring. Wide receiver Ainias Smith, who opted to come back for his senior season, has seen improvement across the board in his unit.

“We don’t have the numbers that we’ve probably had in the past when it comes to the receiver corps or the offense in general,” Smith said. “We had our offensive line going for both teams [today]. Receivers were flipping from teams at times.”

The repetitions they had this spring are priceless, Smith said.

“We don’t have the depth to the get the rest or not get as many reps as we would in practice,” Smith said. “Everybody is going, everybody is getting reps, even the freshmen. They had to go. With that, everybody is getting on the same page. I believe those reps that we’ve been getting in practice is really beneficial to our success in getting the production that we need.”

It’s made the film sessions more productive as well, Smith said.

“It’s more of a family environment,” Smith said. “Now, that there’s not that many of us, we all stick together.”

Topping Saturday’s competition was Weigman and junior Max Wright who played for both teams. Johnson, threw for 273 yards on 21 of 37 with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Weigman threw for 243 yards on 17 of 40 with a touchdown and interception.

“They’re two competitors, they’re always going to keep battling each other,” said Fisher, adding that both came back and played well after adversity, which is a good sign.

True freshman running back Rueben Owens had 48 yards rushing on nine carries for the White and junior Amari Daniels had 47 yards on 10 carries for the Maroon with a score. Sophomore running back Le’Veon Moss had four carries for 26 yards in the first half for the Maroon before getting dinged and not returning.

Wide receiver Micah Tease had three catches for 72 yards, including a 52-yards touchdown for the White to tie the game at 6. Fellow true freshman Raymond Cottrell had two catches for 22 yards.

“Those guys have really come on and made a big surge and them being here early you’ll see that in [fall] camp,” Fisher said.

The Maroon team lost sophomore wide receiver Noah Thomas on the first series, getting dinged in the head.

“It’s a shame he got hurt, because he was playing his tail off,” Fisher said. “He’s going to be a real weapon. I was wanting everyone to really have a chance to see him today. It’s a shame he didn’t get to play. He’s had an outstanding spring.”

NOTES — Fisher said A&M will look into adding selective depth through the NCAA transfer portal, because he is pleased with the current depth, despite the lack of numbers. “You’re only as good as your [backups],” Fisher said. “Your greats are greats, but when they go down, your [backups] have to be ready to play.” … This team is tighter knit than last year’s 5-7 team that had a NCAA-leading 25 enter the transfer portal, said sophomore nickel back Bryce Anderson, another standout this spring. “I feel this team is committed,” Anderson said. “Last year some of the young guys were loose in the head, they weren’t focused. I feel like this year, everybody is ready to practice. It’s a whole different mindset this year.” … Junior place-kicker Randy Bond kicked four field goals. … Interceptions were by sophomore linebacker Martrell Harris Jr., freshman defensive back Kent Robinson, who also had five tackles for the White, and redshirt freshman defensive back Aaron Trevino who had seven tackles playing for both teams. Sophomore defensive back transfer Sam McCall from Florida State had seven tackles and a pass deflection playing for both teams. … A&M used 65 yards of Kyle Field, because of construction, which is 15 more than expected.

A&M announced its spring award winners at halftime before the legends game. Defensive MVP: back Bryce Anderson, soph.; lineman Shemar Turner, jr. Offensive MVP: WR Noah Thomas, soph. Special teams MVP: Sam Mathews, sr.; Isaiah Raikes, jr. Defensive most improved: lineman Walter Nolen, soph.; lineman Albert Regis, soph.; L Drew Beltran, jr. Offensive most improved: lineman Mark Nabou, fr.; lineman Remington Strickland, soph. Community service awards: WR Ainias Smith, graduate; TE Max Wright, graduate; lineman Kam Dewberry, soph. Academic excellence awards: RB Amari Daniels, jr.; DB Tony Grimes, sr.; DL Fadil Diggs, jr.; DB Jardin Gilbert, jr.; LB Taurean York, fr.; DB Will Smoot, sr.; DS Levin Hancock, fr.; OL Kam Dewberry, soph.; TE Fernando Garza II, soph. Hancock played at Brazos Christian.