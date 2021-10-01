Where's the offense? Fisher, Leach can't get their teams into end zone enough

It’s been a frustrating season for Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Mississippi State’s Mike Leach as the offensive-minded football coaches watch their teams struggle to score.
The 15th-ranked Aggies (3-1, 0-1) are averaging 23.8 points per game to rank 98th in the country, while Mississippi State (2-2, 0-1) is averaging 28.2 to rank 73rd.
The units will try to sort out their issues at 6 p.m. Saturday in Southeastern Conference action at Kyle Field.
The issues are similar. While Fisher and Leach have contrasting styles, they share common problems: inexperienced offensive lines and young quarterbacks.
Offensive line is Mississippi State’s least experienced unit with the five starters combining for only 48 career starts. The unit did show progress in last week’s 28-25 loss to LSU. The Bulldogs gained 486 total yards, including a season-high 115 yards rushing. LSU, which came in leading the nation in sacks, managed only one and just one other tackle for loss.
“I thought we played physical,” Leach said. “We were very physical up front.”
A&M’s offensive line, which had to replace four starters from last year’s 9-1 team, has struggled in two games against Power Five conference teams. The Aggies rushed for 121 yards on 21 carries in last week’s 20-10 loss to then-No. 16 Arkansas with 67 yards coming on Isaiah Spiller’s touchdown run. A&M allowed three sacks and finished with a season-low 272 total yards. Two weeks ago, A&M gained just 289 total yards, 98 of it on the ground, in a 10-7 victory over Colorado.
A&M lost starting quarterback Haynes King to a broken right tibia against Colorado. Sophomore right guard Layden Robinson also was hurt and has missed the last two games.
King, a redshirt freshman, has been replaced by sophomore Zach Calzada, who threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-0 victory over New Mexico in his first start. But against Arkansas he threw for only 151 yards and had just one completion of more than 20 yards. He also threw an interception that led to Arkansas’ game-clinching field goal.
“We’ve got to play better around him,” Fisher said. “Zach’s a new guy. We’ve got experienced receivers, backs and tight ends. We’ve got to play well around him. And we had some young linemen, too.”
Old guard gone
It’s a massive shift in experience for A&M. Last season, senior quarterback Kellen Mond complemented a veteran line that had 151 career starts after the regular season. The Aggies rarely made mistakes. They had an SEC-low eight turnovers, which ranked 19th in the country, and allowed only 0.7 sacks per game to rank fifth. That line along with 1,000-yard rusher Spiller helped Mond become the school’s all-time winningest quarterback. Mond, who was taken in the third round of the NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings, had 2,576 total yards last season, accounting for 23 touchdowns and completing 63.3% of his passes with only three interceptions.
Fisher said a quarterback can be an eraser, turning bad plays into good plays or at least minimizing the damage.
“And when you have those experienced guys who clean everybody’s messes ... and Zach can do that,” Fisher said. “He did it some [against Arkansas], but he’s got to do it more. It’s tough, and he’s got to grow.
“But the one thing you can’t give a guy is experience. He has to get in the saddle, and they’ve got to realize that.”
Mississippi State sophomore Will Rogers has experienced the lows and highs of being a young quarterback, going 5-5 as a starter. He played last year as a true freshman, replacing Stanford transfer K.J. Costello, who threw for an SEC-record 623 yards and five touchdowns in the opener as the Bulldogs beat defending national champion LSU, but in the next three games he threw only one touchdown pass with eight interceptions to lose his job.
Rogers replaced Costello and threw for 1,976 yards last season with 11 TDs and seven interceptions. He came off the bench in a 28-14 loss to A&M to complete 15 of 18 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown for one of the team’s bright spots.
He’s off to a good start this season, throwing for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions, completing 75.1% of his passes.
“He’s not as polished as we’d like,” Leach said. “I can’t say that I’ve ever had a quarterback that was. I mean, they have a funny way of always giving you something to work on. I think he does a lot of good things.”
Sluggish offenses
Rogers and Mississippi State have struggled to find the end zone against teams that typically drop eight into coverage, something that Arkansas also did against A&M.
Leach, called the mastermind of the Air Raid offense in the school’s media guide, has refined his four wide receiver set in 35 years of coaching. He’s faced defenses that drop even nine and 10 defenders, but dropping eight and rushing three is what most defenses use.
“It’s never not been a part of the deal,” Leach said of opposing defenses dropping eight into coverage. “But the better players you have, the better you play together, the easier it is to attack. It kind of depends on who they are working with, too.”
Mississippi State needs an upgrade at receiver to be successful in the SEC.
“I’d say [we’re] average,” Leach said. “We’ve got to get better there for sure.”
Mississippi State lost to LSU despite running 88 plays for 486 yards, converting 12 of 18 third downs and possessing the football for 35 minutes, 8 seconds.
“We moved up and down the field. We just have to finish drives,” Leach said. “I don’t think there’s some magic to it. We just have to finish drives.”
A&M sustained few drives against Arkansas. Its possessions with the most plays were 10 for 30 yards, nine for 46 and seven for 22, but those three drives accounted for only three points. Arkansas typically rushed three linemen and had three safeties deep with five defenders clogging the middle of the field.
“They kept an umbrella [defense] and don’t give you many long throws,” Fisher said, adding that it was the same defense Arkansas employed last season. In that game, A&M punted on its first possession before scoring touchdowns on six straight drives en route for a 42-31 victory.
“We hit those short route throws, caught and run,” Fisher said.
A&M also had success running the ball last year against Arkansas, rushing for 182 yards. A&M had eight runs of at least 8 yards on its touchdown drives, including five for 10 yards or more.
“You can dictate the run and be in control of the games if you’re not behind,” Fisher said. “Then you force safeties down to play the run when the game is a lot tighter situation, and then you can throw over their head that way.”
A&M wasn’t able to do that against Colorado or Arkansas. Mississippi State’s defense also is strong against the run, allowing only 70.8 yards per game to rank eighth in the country.
On the other side of the ball, Mississippi State average 363.5 yards passing per game to rank sixth in the country, but A&M has the third-best defense in passing efficiency rating. The most experienced players on A&M’s defense are on the line and in the secondary.
Adding to the possibility the game could be low scoring are mistakes. Both teams have seven turnovers, which rank 94th in the country. A&M also averages 7.5 penalties per game to rank 108th in the country, and Mississippi State is averaging nine to rank 122nd.
Then there are the hidden details, a part of the game especially tough on the younger players — the missed blocks and missed assignments that derail drives.
“It’s just part of the process,” Leach said. “You start out: Can you make plays in practice? Yes. Can you make plays in games? Yes. Can you put them together in the context that really good teams have? We’re battling to get there.”
NOTES — The only SEC teams averaging fewer points than Mississippi State and A&M are No. 104 South Carolina (22.2 points per game) and No. 129 Vanderbilt (12.5). ... Scoring appears to be up nationally from last season. There are 64 teams averaging at least 30 points and 17 averaging 40. Last year after four games, 42 teams averaged at least 30 points and 13 averaged 40, though there were 54 less teams playing last season because of COVID-19. Two years ago after A&M played four games, there were 68 teams averaging at least 30 points and 23 averaging 40. ... The fewest points the Aggies have averaged under Fisher in a season was 29.5 in 2019. Mississippi State averaged 21.4 last season to rank 109th. ... Fisher’s last team at Florida State in 2018 was averaging 25.3 points per game when he resigned. Fisher’s national championship team in 2013 averaged 51.6. ... Leach’s first Texas Tech team in 2000 averaged 25.3 (61st) and his first Washington State team in 2012 averaged 20.4 (106th).