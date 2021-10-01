Where's the offense? Fisher, Leach can't get their teams into end zone enough

Sluggish offenses

Rogers and Mississippi State have struggled to find the end zone against teams that typically drop eight into coverage, something that Arkansas also did against A&M.

Leach, called the mastermind of the Air Raid offense in the school’s media guide, has refined his four wide receiver set in 35 years of coaching. He’s faced defenses that drop even nine and 10 defenders, but dropping eight and rushing three is what most defenses use.

“It’s never not been a part of the deal,” Leach said of opposing defenses dropping eight into coverage. “But the better players you have, the better you play together, the easier it is to attack. It kind of depends on who they are working with, too.”

Mississippi State needs an upgrade at receiver to be successful in the SEC.

“I’d say [we’re] average,” Leach said. “We’ve got to get better there for sure.”

Mississippi State lost to LSU despite running 88 plays for 486 yards, converting 12 of 18 third downs and possessing the football for 35 minutes, 8 seconds.

“We moved up and down the field. We just have to finish drives,” Leach said. “I don’t think there’s some magic to it. We just have to finish drives.”