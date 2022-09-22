Wendy, Barbie turn it around on Prognosticator Panel with sterling weeks

The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel followed the Texas A&M football team and had a huge bounce-back week, and no one had to use a substitute picker.

Wendy Flynn of Wendy Flynn Real Estate and Barbie Patterson of Patterson Architects probably considered replacements after going 5-15 and 6-14 respectively, but they did an about face with Wendy going 15-5 and Barbie 14-6 last week. No word if they’ve consulted with each other, though Barbie fessed up that she got help from other local architects.

TexAgs.com’s co-owner Billy Liucci and Aggieland Roofing’s Rayne Knight tied Wendy for best record last week among an overall sizzling effort by the panel as no one had a losing record after 10 were coming off their own Appalachian State collapse. Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, a two-time Prog Panel champion, matched Barbie’s 14-6 as did Prentiss Madison of Madison Metals, SportsTalk host Chip Howard, The Sleep Station’s Jarrad “Bet the Farm” McLeod and retired A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair.

“The cream is rising to the top ... except for Crystal,” said eight-time champ Chip. “I’m still not sure who’s picking her games.”

Crystal moves into the lead, tied with the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman and Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr., who didn’t have enough faith to pick his Dallas Cowboys. Neither did Gary, costing him a share of best week and a spot on the top row.

Gary is just glad to be off the bottom row, but he’s apprehensive about this week with A&M playing Arkansas, where he spent 10 years coaching.

“Tough game to pick, but I know where I live and where I used to live,” Gary said. “Both teams are impressive. Turnovers will decide it.”

Gary agonized over that pick, but he had no problem going with Texas over Texas Tech, his alma mater where he spent eight great years. Well, at least good years.

Rayne, like Gary, moved up to the second row with her first winning week.

“I have to do better this week,” she said.

The Ranch Harley Davidson’s Alex Gipson, our sponsor, didn’t have a great week as she slipped from second to 10th, but she also was under the weather. The good news is she’s 100% healthy and ready to return to the top.

Service Insurance Group’s Rodney Hurt led after the first week, but he’s painfully dropped from the top row.

“Last week was not that good for me,” Rodney said. “I’m going against my instincts this week.”

C&J Barbeque’s Chip Manning is taking a survivor’s instinct to the season.

“As long as I can stay ahead of Chip Howard and any dogs on the panel, I feel like I’m going to come out ahead in the end!” Chip said.

That’s a smart man. Arkansas could use him.

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.